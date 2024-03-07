Automaker Rivian pauses construction of its $5 billion electric truck plant in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Electric truck maker Rivian says it’s pausing construction of a $5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia. The announcement Thursday put the brakes on Georgia’s second-largest economic development project, which came with $1.5 billion in incentives from the state and local governments. Rivian had planned to start building its R2 midsize SUV in Georgia. It unveiled designs for the R2 and made the unexpected announcement of two new crossover models on Thursday. But CEO RJ Scaringe says R2 production will now begin at the company’s existing plant in Normal, Illinois, so they can reach the market more quickly and save $2.25 billion. Scaringe says the Georgia plant “remains really important” to Rivian, but didn’t say when construction would resume.

By JEFF AMY and RUSS BYNUM Associated Press

