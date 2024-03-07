Biden says her name — Laken Riley — at urging of GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans had demanded it but never expected President Joe Biden to say it during his State of the Union address. Biden said the name of Laken Riley. The death of the Georgia nursing student has become a rallying cry for Republicans on border security after an immigrant from Venezuela who entered the U.S. illegally was arrested and charged with her murder. Biden was confronted as he walked into the House chamber by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the hardline Republican, who pressed a button with the phrase “Say her name” into his hand. As Biden started discussing border security, he stopped and said: “Laken Riley.” And then he pressed Congress to pass border security legislation.

By LISA MASCARO and STEVEN GROVES Associated Press

