Britain says it will provide 10,000 drones to Ukraine in its fight with Russia

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it’s providing 10,000 drones to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia. U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement Thursday during a visit with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The investment includes 125 million pounds ($160 million) of new funding on top of 200 million pounds ($256 million) previously committed for drones. The weaponry will include 1,000 one-way attack – or kamikaze – drones and models that target ships. Ukrainian sea drones reportedly sank another Russian warship in the Black Sea this week, the latest in a series of strikes that has crippled Moscow’s naval capability.

