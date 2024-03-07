Cannabis sales in Minnesota are likely to start later than expected. How much later isn’t clear

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s top cannabis regulator says the state probably won’t meet its goal of launching full-scale retail marijuana sales in the first quarter of 2025. Charlene Briner of the Office of Cannabis Management cites the time it’s still expected to take to draft regulations and issue licenses. She didn’t rule out the possibility of some retailers opening early next year. But she conceded that she doesn’t know how long it will take until legal marijuana is widely sold across the state. Briner spoke during a briefing to highlight legislation introduced Thursday to update to the state law legalizing recreational cannabis for adults, which was enacted last May.

