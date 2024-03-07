Civil rights activist Naomi Barber King, a sister-in-law to the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., dies

ATLANTA (AP) — Naomi Barber King, a civil rights activist who was married to the younger brother of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., has died at age 92. Family members say she died Thursday in Atlanta. She married Rev. Alfred Daniel Williams King, a Baptist minister and civil rights leader, in 1950. The couple often was at the side of Martin Luther King, Jr., supporting him and his leadership in the Civil Rights Movement. In 2008, Naomi King created the A.D. King Foundation, an organization focusing on empowering women and youth and advancing strategies for nonviolent social change.

