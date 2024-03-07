Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley among veterans eager to see how the NFL values running backs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry is back in the gym eager to prove turning 30 is just a number that shouldn’t affect the four-time Pro Bowl running back’s value on the NFL’s open market. The challenge is that the man who organized a group chat among the league’s top running backs last summer is about to find out his worth and exactly what teams are willing to pay for proven experience with a bigger salary cap. Henry has company with stars such as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard all poised to hit the market next week as well. Will some team show them big money? Or will they have to be patient and take less?

