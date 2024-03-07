Floridians can ‘stand their ground’ and kill threatening bears under bill going to DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People in Florida will be permitted to kill black bears threatening them on their property with no consequences under a bill being sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House passed the bill Thursday. The legislation is similar to the “stand your ground” law that allows people to use deadly force against other people threatening them. People who kill bears would not be allowed to eat them or stuff them. Supporters of the bill say Florida residents have the right to defend themselves, their families, pets and property against bears coming around looking for food. Opponents fear people will become trigger happy instead of taking other precautions against bears.

