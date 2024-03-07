Fox will air package of college football games on Friday night beginning this fall

Fox will expand its coverage of college football with a package of Friday night games. The schedule of games, which will include matchups from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences, likely won’t be announced until late May or early June after conferences and the networks hold their selection meetings. The college football package will fill a void for Fox on Friday nights during the fall when WWE’s “Friday Night SmackDown” moves to USA Network in October. A couple games could air on Fox in September with “SmackDown” moving to FS1, which is what happened during the baseball playoffs and World Series.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.