Gird your loins! Jockstraps are still holding up after 150 years
By LEANNE ITALIE
AP Lifestyles Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Happy 150th birthday, dear jockstrap. How far you’ve come from your modest but mighty days protecting the precious parts of bicycle messengers as they navigated the bumpy cobblestones of Boston. Invented for that purpose in 1874, the strappy little staple of yore has become a sex symbol of sorts. Bike Athletic has sold more than 350 million jockstraps worldwide. Fashion designers have fancied up jockstraps for catwalks and store shelves. Kristen Stewart recently pulled on a Bike jockstrap for the cover of Rolling Stone. And the jockstrap owes a big debt to the gay men who have embraced it since the 1950s.