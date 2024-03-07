How springing forward to daylight saving time could affect your health — and how to prepare
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Losing an hour of sleep as daylight saving time kicks in can do more than leave you tired and cranky the next day _ it also could harm your health. Darker mornings and more evening sun together knock out of whack a body clock that regulates when we’re drowsy and when we’re alert. Studies even show an uptick in heart attacks and strokes the first few days after the spring time change. Getting more morning light can help reset your circadian rhythm and get sleep that’s vital for good health.