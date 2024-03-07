Justice Department beefs up focus on artificial intelligence enforcement, warns of harsher sentences

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is stepping up its focus on artificial intelligence. Officials are set to warn that companies and people who deliberately misuse AI technology to advance a white-collar crime like price fixing and market manipulation will be at risk for a harsher sentence. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco also will tell an American Bar Association conference in San Francisco on Thursday the Justice Department will take into account how well a company is managing the risks of AI technology each time it assesses a corporate compliance program. Such a program is a set of policies and procedures designed to detect misconduct and ensure executives and employees are following the law.

