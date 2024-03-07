Kansas could soon make doctors ask patients why they want abortions and report the answers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas would require abortion providers to ask patients why they’re terminating their pregnancies and report the answers to the state under a measure moving through the Republican-controlled Legislature. Frustrated Democrats are pointedly suggesting a similar rule for vasectomies and erectile dysfunction. The state House planned to take a final vote Thursday. The bill would impose reporting requirements similar to those in at least seven other states. Backers argued that the state needs data so lawmakers can create programs to address their concerns. Opponents saw an attempt to harass providers, shame patients and stigmatize abortion. House approval would send the measure to the Senate.

