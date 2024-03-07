Karol G becomes first Latina named woman of the year at Billboard ceremony honoring global musicians

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Karol G made history at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music awards ceremony. “This is the first time, ever, a Latina is named woman of the year,” she said Wednesday in her acceptance speech. And so, in honor of that incredible feat, she delivered the rest of her speech in Spanish. The global superstar was awarded during the event at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, with an introduction from her “Griselda” co-star Sofia Vergara. International acts were highlighted — like Nigerian singer Tems, Puerto Rico’s Young Miko and K-pop girl group NewJeans — as well as all-stars like Charli XCX, Maren Morris, Victoria Monét and PinkPantheress.

