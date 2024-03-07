Kentucky bill to expand coverage for stuttering services advances with assist from ex-NBA player

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has voted to expand insurance coverage for people seeking treatment for stuttering. The bill’s sponsor credits a former basketball star with the assist. The Senate action Thursday came days after Michael Kidd-Gilchrist endorsed the measure at a committee hearing. Kidd-Gilchrist played on a national championship team at the University of Kentucky and in the NBA. It’s his willingness to open up about his own struggles with stuttering that’s winning praise. Sen. Whitney Westerfield called him a “game-changer” for his advocacy. His bill would eliminate arbitrary insurance caps and require greater coverage for stuttering services. The bill now goes to the House.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.