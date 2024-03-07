Minneapolis Uber and Lyft drivers due for $15 an hour under council’s plan but mayor vows a veto

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has passed a measure that would increase wages for drivers of ride-hailing services to an equivalent of more than $15 an hour. Opponents say this might increase costs to customers. Mayor Jacob Frey says he will veto the measure due to his fear that Uber and Lyft will follow through on their threats to leave the area altogether. Council members passed the measure Thursday in a 9-4 vote. The council can vote to override the mayor if he vetoes the measure. They would need at least nine votes to do so. Seattle and New York City have passed similar policies in recent years. Uber and Lyft still operate in those cities.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

