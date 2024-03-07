Mississippi Supreme Court affirms a death row inmate’s convictions in the killings of 8 people
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court has affirmed the convictions and death sentences of a man found guilty of killing eight people, including a deputy sheriff and his mother-in-law, in 2017. Willie Cory Godbolt was found guilty of capital murder, murder, kidnapping, attempted murder and armed robbery. The crimes happened in the south Mississippi towns of Brookhaven and Bogue Chitto. Godbolt raised 19 points of appeal, including claims of an unfair jury and an ineffective defense. The 7-2 ruling Thursday rejected nearly every claim, while deferring some questions for any later appeal. Two justices said he deserved a new trial because a third of the jury had close ties to law enforcement.