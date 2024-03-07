New Mexico ranks last when it comes to education. Will a mandatory 180 days in the classroom help?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is rolling out a new rule mandating that school calendars consist of at least 180 days. The goal is to get students more learning time in the classroom and improve academic outcomes. Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero said Thursday that the rule is “what’s right for kids.” The state is looking to claw its way up from the bottom of national education rankings. Consideration of the proposal began last year. It spurred much opposition from teacher unions and Republican lawmakers. Romero said there’s some flexibility in the rule that will allow for four-day weeks and districts can seek waivers as long as they can show increases in academic performance.

