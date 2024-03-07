Olympic champion Katie Ledecky’s memoir, ‘Just Add Water,’ to be published June 11

NEW YORK (AP) — Few swimmers have made a splash as big as Katie Ledecky, the Olympic gold medalist and two-time winner of The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award. Now, she has written her life story. Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that Ledecky’s “Just Add Water” will be published June 11. Ledecky turns 27 next week. She is a seven-time gold medal winner who has won more individual Olympic races than any female swimmer in history. Her memoir will cover everything from childhood games of sharks and minnows while growing up in Bethesda, Maryland, to her reign as one of the world’s greatest athletes.

