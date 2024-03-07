Oregon passes campaign finance reform that limits contributions to political candidates

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers have passed a campaign finance reform bill that limits the amount of money people can donate to political candidates. Oregon is one of roughly a dozen states that has no limits on campaign contributions. Under the bill given final passage Thursday, individuals and corporations could contribute just over $3,000 to a statewide candidate per election cycle. Political parties could donate up to $30,000 to a statewide candidate per cycle. The bill follows recent elections that saw wealthy donors inject millions of dollars into key state races. It is now headed to Gov. Tina Kotek, whose office said in an email that she supports the legislation.

