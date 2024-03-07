Over 100 pupils abducted by gunmen in fresh school attack in Nigeria’s northwest, authorities say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities and locals in Nigeria say gunmen attacked a primary school in Nigeria’s northwest region on Thursday morning and abducted at least 100 pupils as they were about to start the day’s learning activities. Authorities were still trying to confirm the exact number of pupils abducted in the attack but they are “far more than 100,” Salasi Musa, chairman of the Chikun council area in Kaduna state where the incident happened, said on Thursday. One resident said the gunmen “surrounded (the school) from all angles and left with almost 200 pupils and students.”

