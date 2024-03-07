Prosecutors in Trump classified documents case draw sharp distinctions with Biden investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are drawing sharp distinctions in the classified documents investigations involving Donald Trump and President Joe Biden as they urged a federal judge to reject the former president’s claims that he was the victim of a vindictive prosecution. Trump’s lawyers told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last month that the felony case against Trump should be dismissed in part because he had been charged with illegally retaining classified documents while numerous other public figures also investigated for the potential mishandling of sensitive records, including Biden, had either not been prosecuted or faced much less serious criminal cases. But special counsel Jack Smith’s team said that Trump’s conduct “went much further” than the other officials he identified.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.