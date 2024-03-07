Tennessee lawmakers propose changes to how books get removed from school libraries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-controlled Statehouse is once again looking to tweak how books can be removed from school library shelves. This is despite concerns that the latest proposal could result in the Bible being banned. The legislation is the latest development in the ongoing battle many conservative leaders have launched against school libraries across the U.S. The Senate approved the legislation on a 22-4 vote. The proposal had previously passed the House chamber last year. The bill must clear the House once more before it can head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk due to a small clerical error between the two versions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.