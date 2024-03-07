The new pro women’s hockey league allows more hitting. Players say they like showing those skills

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Body checking is a thing in the new PWHL women’s hockey league, which is a change from the past. Players say the leeway gives them a better chance to show their skills and strength and restores the traditional balance between finesse and physicality familiar to most hockey fans. Women’s leagues have long steered away from even hard body checking. Players say the lack of physicality was partly due to a misguided attempt to protect their supposedly frail bodies. League organizers say they have worked with the players to find the right balance. They also say injuries have not increased.

