US jobs report for February is likely to show that hiring remains solid but slower

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s economy likely produced another month of healthy hiring in February, once again brushing aside the effects of high interest rates with unexpected ease. When the Labor Department issues the monthly jobs report Friday, economists predict it will show that employers added a solid 200,000 jobs in February. Though that would be down from the blockbuster gains in December (333,000) and January (353,000), it would still be plenty fast enough to outpace population growth and keep the unemployment rate near a half-century low. Forecasters have projected that the jobless rate stayed at 3.7% last month. If so, it would mark the 25th straight month in which the unemployment rate has remained below 4%.

