Who sits behind the president? For Biden, it’s a new face every year

WASHINGTON (AP) — During the State of the Union address, the House speaker and vice president sit behind the president. But there has been a new speaker every year under President Joe Biden. Former leader Nancy Pelosi lost the spot when Republicans secured a narrow lead in the chamber in during the 2022 midterm elections. Then it was Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted last year after he backed a deal to keep the government funded. Now, it’s Mike Johnson in the seat. He was elected to the job in October after a stunning 21 days with no leader. It was the longest Congress was rudderless since 1962. That time it took 55 days to elect a new speaker.

