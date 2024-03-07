Women’s tennis tour and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will work to support prenatal care

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The charitable wing of the women’s professional tennis tour and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have started a joint effort to provide prenatal vitamins to 1 million women in low- and middle-income countries. The Women Change the Game campaign was announced Friday, International Women’s Day. It aims to raise money and awareness to make women’s health and nutrition a priority around the world. It is the first element of a partnership between the WTA Foundation and the Gates Foundation. The new WTA Foundation Global Women’s Health Fund will seek to increase interest in the issue and encourage donations. Money will be steered to the UNICEF-led Child Nutrition Fund.

