4 people found dead inside Texas home after large fire

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials say the bodies of four people have been discovered inside a Texas home that was engulfed by flames. San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington says firefighters were called to a house fire just after 11 a.m. on Friday on the city’s south side. Arrington says the fire was so large, firefighters focused instead on protecting neighboring homes. Once the blaze was out, firefighters found the four bodies. The victims’ names were not immediately released. Arrington says the cause of the fire as well as the cause of death for the victims is still being investigated.

