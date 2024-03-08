A cleaner finds 2 dead babies in glass bottles in a vacated Hong Kong apartment. Police arrest 2

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say a cleaning person found two dead baby boys in glass bottles in the living room of a vacated apartment. Authorities have detained a man and woman who lived in the apartment and are believed to be the parents. The bottles were about a foot tall and the bodies had no obvious signs of injury. Police said an autopsy would be conducted to try to determine the age of the babies and whether they were dead at birth. The landlord sent the cleaning person to the apartment on Friday after the tenants had moved out.

