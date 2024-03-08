A top EU official visits Cyprus to inspect preparation to supply to Gaza by sea

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A top European Union official is in Cyprus on Friday to inspect preparations to send desperately needed aid to war-ravaged Gaza by sea. Just hours earlier, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. military will set up a temporary port off Gaza’s Mediterranean coast to help. Efforts to dramatically ramp up aid deliveries signaled growing frustration with Israel’s conduct in the war in the United States and Europe. Biden’s announcement of the sea port plan underscored how the United States is having to go around Israel, its main Mideast ally and the top recipient of U.S. military aid, to get aid into Gaza.

