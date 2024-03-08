AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Mississippi’s presidential and state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has his hopes set that Republican voters in Mississippi and three other states will push him over the top Tuesday night in his quest to clinch his party’s presidential nomination for the third election in a row. President Joe Biden is the only option on the Democratic ballot in Mississippi. The earliest Biden can clinch his party’s presidential nomination is March 19. Further down the ballot is the Republican primary for U.S. Senate as incumbent Roger Wicker seeks a fourth full term. Primaries will also be held in a handful of U.S. House districts.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.