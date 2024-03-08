Authorities investigate oily sheen off Southern California coast

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have detected a 2.5-mile-long oil sheen off the coast of Southern California but say it doesn’t appear to be a crude spill and are investigating the cause. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Richard Brahm said authorities spotted the sheen after daybreak Friday. He says there were no reports of spills or leaks from oil platforms operating offshore and the sheen does not appear to be growing, so authorities suspect it was a one-time discharge or natural seepage. Officials in Southern California formed a unified command to investigate. Local officials were paying close attention to the reports following a 2021 leak in an offshore pipeline.

