Biden calls out ‘shrinkflation’ as part of a broader strategy to reframe how voters view the economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is all-in on calling out “shrinkflation.” The term applies to a seemingly covert way for companies to raise prices by ever so slightly reducing the size of their products. There’s suddenly fewer pretzels in the bag, less toothpaste in the tube and shorter candy bars. Biden complained in his State of the Union address that people get charged the same but smaller Snickers bars. The president’s focus on shrinkflation is part of a broader strategy to reframe how voters think about the economy before the November election. Biden is trying to deflect criticism about high prices and instead pin the blame on big business.

