Biden visiting battleground states and expanding staff as his campaign tries to seize the offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fresh off his defiant State of the Union address, President Joe Biden and his senior aides will barnstorm the country starting Friday to aggressively sell his vision for a second term to voters. He’s also warning of the Republican alternative. The president will try to ride the post-speech momentum to Pennsylvania and Georgia for campaign events. Those are two critical swing states that he flipped in 2020 and is rallying to retain in his column this November. He’ll visit Wisconsin and Michigan next week. Biden’s reelection campaign adopted an almost giddy tone after the speech on Friday, vowing to build on momentum it says the president created to stay on the offensive against Donald Trump.

By JOSH BOAK, SEUNG MIN KIM and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

