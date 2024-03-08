Exiled Belarus opposition leader demands news of her imprisoned husband

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday marched to the country’s embassy in Lithuania, holding a photo of her imprisoned husband and demanding information about him after a year of being incommunicado. Siarhei Tsikhanouski is among several prominent imprisoned opposition figures whom relatives say have not been heard from in a year or more. Tsikhanouskaya called on United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intervene. Tsikhanouski has been behind bars since being arrested in 2020 after announcing plans to challenge authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in that year’s election.

