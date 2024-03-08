Female representation remains low in US statehouses, particularly Democrats in the South
By LEAH WILLINGHAM and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nearly 130 years since the first three women were elected to state legislative offices in the U.S., women remain massively underrepresented in state legislatures. In 10 states, women make up less than 25% of their state legislatures, according to Rutgers’ Center for American Women in Politics. West Virginia is at the very bottom of that list, having just 16 women in its 134-member Legislature, or just under 12%. That’s compared with Nevada, where women occupy just over 60% of state legislative seats. Similar low numbers can be found in the nearby southern states of Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Louisiana.