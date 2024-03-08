Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis and judge in Trump 2020 election case draw primary challengers

ATLANTA (AP) — A progressive Democrat and a Republican who briefly worked in Donald Trump’s administration have entered the district attorney’s race in Fulton County, Georgia, where the former president is being prosecuted. That office is held by Fani Willis, a Democrat who’s awaiting a judge’s decision on whether she’ll be removed from the 2020 election interference case against the Republican ex-president. The primary will be held in May, the general election in November. The Fulton County Superior Court judge who’s presiding over the election interference case, Scott McAfee, has drawn two challengers for his nonpartisan race in May.

By KATE BRUMBACK and JEFF AMY Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.