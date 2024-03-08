Germany’s top prosecutor takes over Tesla fire investigation, suspecting terrorism

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top prosecutor has taken over the investigation into an alleged arson attack on the power supply of the electric car company Tesla near Berlin. A spokeswoman said there is an initial suspicion that a terrorist organization may have been involved in the attack. In such cases, the federal prosecutor’s office, the top law enforcement agency in Germany, is responsible for the investigation. On Tuesday, production at Tesla’s electric vehicle plant came to a standstill and workers were evacuated after a power outage that officials suspected was caused by arson. Tens of thousands of residents were also affected.

