India says some of its citizens have been duped into working for the Russian army

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian authorities say they are in talks with Russia’s government about the return of Indian citizens who were duped into working for the Russian army. India’s foreign ministry on Friday said the government has initiated action against a network of agents who lured the men to Russia under the pretext of giving them jobs. On Thursday, India’s Central Bureau of Investigation said at least 35 Indian nationals were sent to Russia through the agents. It says the men were being trained in combat roles and deployed at front-line bases in the Russia-Ukraine war against their wishes. The agency says some of the men were seriously injured.

