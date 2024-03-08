Lawsuit accuses Portland police officer of fatally shooting unarmed Black man in the back

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A police officer in Portland, Oregon, has been accused in a federal lawsuit of fatally shooting an unarmed Black man in 2022. According to the complaint, the officer shot Immanueal Clark in the back as he ran away. The officer was one of several responding to an attempted armed robbery call. According to the suit, the officers mistakenly identified the car Clark had been driving in, and had been told by dispatchers that the robbery suspects were white men. The suit accuses the officer and the city of Portland of excessive force and negligence for failing to provide emergency medical care. The police bureau and City Hall both said they can’t comment on pending litigation.

