Lead-tainted cinnamon has been recalled. Here’s what you should know

Several U.S. discount retailers are recalling packages of ground cinnamon after health officials warned they were contaminated with high levels of lead. The amounts detected were far lower than the levels found in pouches of cinnamon applesauce that poisoned nearly 500 U.S. children. The Food and Drug Administration has not identified the source of the lead in the new recalls or the countries where the cinnamon originated. Lead in spices can cause health problems for adults and children with prolonged exposure.

