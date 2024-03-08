Man accused of firing gun from scaffolding during Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Illinois man accused of climbing scaffolding and firing a gun in the air during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Friday. John Banuelos, 39, of Summit, Illinois, was charged with several felony and misdemeanor counts, including firearm charges. Prosecutors say he was captured on camera footage scaling the scaffolding that had been erected for the inaugural stage, pulling what appeared to be a gun from his waistband and firing two shots into the air before climbing down and rejoining the crowd. No attorney or working phone number was immediately available for him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.