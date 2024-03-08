More cremated remains withheld from families found at funeral home owner’s house, prosecutors say

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors said more cremated remains were found at the home of a Colorado funeral home owner, where a rotting corpse and 35 other cremated remains were discovered last month. Owner Miles Harford appeared in court Friday, where he was read the charges of forgery, abuse of a corpse and theft. Prosecutors at the hearing said many more charges, similar to the current counts, may be coming after the latest discovery of additional ashes. Harford’s case is the latest in a series of funeral home cases over the last decade in Colorado, including a business illegally selling body parts and another leaving nearly 200 bodies to rot and allegedly sending families fake ashes.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.