‘Oh my God feeling.’ Trooper testifies about shooting man with knife, worrying about other officers

A Connecticut state trooper who shot a 19-year-old man to death in a stolen car in 2020 has testified that he believed he had to open fire because the man was armed with a knife and made threatening movements toward other officers. Trooper Brian North took the stand Friday at his trial in Milford, Connecticut. He has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree manslaughter charge. He fatally shot Mubarak Soulemane in West Haven after a high-speed chase and reports Soulemane had earlier committed a carjacking. State Inspector General Robert Devlin ruled the shooting was not justified because none of the officers were in imminent danger.

