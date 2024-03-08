Portugal is electing a new parliament and government. Here’s what to know about the major issues

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is holding an early general election on Sunday when 10.8 million registered voters will elect 230 lawmakers, who will then choose a new government. Two moderate parties that have alternated in power for decades — the center-left Socialist Party and the center-right Social Democratic Party — are once again expected to capture most of the votes. But a radical right populist party is feeding off disenchantment with the mainstream parties and could fuel Europe’s tilt to the political right. Corruption, low pay levels and a housing crisis have been among the main campaign issues.

