RNC votes to install Donald Trump’s handpicked chair as former president tightens control of party

HOUSTON (AP) — GOP officials have voted to install Donald Trump’s handpicked chair of the Republican National Committee. Party members on Friday in Houston elected North Carolina Republican Michael Whatley as party chairman. Whatley is part of a leadership slate that will include the former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as co-chair. The person running the party’s day-to-day operations will be Chris LaCivita, a top Trump aide who will also serve as RNC chief of staff. Trump and his lieutenants will have firm control of the party’s political and fundraising machinery with limited, if any, internal pushback. Whatley says the RNC will work tirelessly to elect Trump as president.

By STEVE PEOPLES and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

