School shootings prompt more states to fund digital maps for first responders
By DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press
Mass shootings at schools have prompted a growing number of states to encourage digital mapping to aid emergency responders. An Associated Press analysis found lawmakers in more than 20 states have enacted or proposed measures setting standards for digital school mapping. The AP found companies specializing in such mapping have spent at least $1.4 million lobbying for legislation in recent years. The maps go beyond traditional blueprints to include aerial imagery and precise labeling of doors, hallways, utilities and numerous other features in buildings that could enable quicker responses in emergencies.