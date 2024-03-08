Spending bill would ease access to guns for some veterans declared mentally incapable

WASHINGTON (AP) — Veterans whom the government declares incapable of managing their own affairs would have easier access to firearms under spending legislation expected to be signed by President Joe Biden in the coming days. It is a reversal of current law that Republicans and some Democrats have been pushing for years. Those lawmakers say the law requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to report veterans declared mentally incompetent to the national background check system punishes those who rely on benefits from the agency and may need help managing their money. But gun control advocates say the law is an important tool in protecting against suicides by those who have served in the military.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.