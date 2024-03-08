Women’s mini-tour in Florida changes to female-at-birth policy

MIAMI (AP) — The NXXT Golf mini tour for women has updated its eligibility policy to require all players to be a biological female at birth. The decision follows Hailey Davidson winning once and finishing runner-up three times this season. Davidson underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021. Stu McKinnon is the CEO of the circuit. He says the updated policy is to maintain the integrity of women’s professional golf and ensure fair competition. The mini tour is offering two spots on the Epson Tour to its leading five players, but only if the field size is at least 40.

