WWE, a social media powerhouse, reaches 100 million subscribers on YouTube

As WWE gears up for its biggest annual premium live event next month, the company continues to harness the power of its social media presence to reach its fans. A key component of that strategy is YouTube, where WWE has hit an important milestone: reaching 100 million subscribers. WWE, a sports entertainment company that is part of TKO Group, is also among the top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels globally, with no professional sports leagues currently in that mix.

