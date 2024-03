WWE has struck a deal with YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI’s beverage brand Prime that will see its logo featured on the center of a WWE wrestling ring mat. Its a first for the sports entertainment company. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. As part of the deal, Prime Hydration will become the exclusive official hydration drink partner of the WWE.

